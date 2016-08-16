BOSTON Aug 16 Billionaire hedge fund manager
Paul Tudor Jones on Tuesday laid off roughly five dozen
employees, or about 15 percent of his workforce, a person
familiar with the moves said on Tuesday, in the wake of poor
returns and investor redemptions.
The cuts were made across the board at Tudor Investment
Corp, which oversees roughly $11 billion for wealthy investors,
sovereign wealth funds and pension funds and ranks as one of the
industry's oldest.
The news was first reported by Bloomberg. Patrick Clifford,
a spokesman for the fund, declined to comment.
The firm's flagship Tudor BVI Global Fund, which makes bets
on global trends including currencies and interest rates, has
returned an average 18 percent a year since it began trading in
1986. This year, however, the fund has lost 2.5 percent through
late July.
The firm's other funds are also in the red for the year
after making money in 2015 when the average hedge fund lost
money.
A number of global macro funds are suffering losses this
year and the average hedge fund has returned 3 percent this
year.
A number of hedge funds have laid off staff at a time when
investors have been pressuring firms to cut fees and some asked
for their money back as returns suffer. This summer Pershing
Square Capital Management cut 10 percent of its staff.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)