By Lawrence Delevingne and Maiya Keidan
NEW YORK Aug 31 Mark Schulze and Jason Vogt,
veterans of Cargill and its Black River Asset Management unit,
are preparing to launch their own commodity-focused hedge fund,
according to a person familiar with the situation.
The two men set up Minneapolis-based Twin Harvest Capital
Partners in August and plan to begin investing sometime next
year with approximately $100 million, said the person, who
requested anonymity because the information is private.
Schulze and Vogt will share portfolio management
responsibilities, the person said. The strategy will focus on
trading futures and options related to agricultural products
such as corn, wheat and soybeans.
Both men spent their careers at Cargill, the Minnesota-based
agricultural and food giant. They worked directly for the
company and most recently for its Black River investment
subsidiary until late 2015 as senior portfolio managers focused
on commodities.
A punishing rout in commodities, including grains, has made
it difficult for hedge funds focused on those markets. The
benchmark Hedge Fund Intelligence Americas Commodities Index has
produced an average annual return of 1.53 percent over the last
three years compared to 4.1 percent from hedge funds across all
strategies.
In 2015, Black River shut some of its hedge funds, citing
lack of investor demand, and earlier this year spun out three
remaining strategies as Cargill closed the business.
The Black River Commodity Trading Fund fell 9.7 percent in
2013, gained 0.2 percent in 2014 and was down 0.7 percent in
2015 through June, according to private performance information
seen by Reuters. Schulze and Vogt were part of a group of
investment professionals feeding into the fund, which invested
in commodities beyond their agricultural specialty.
