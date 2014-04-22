By Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK, April 22
NEW YORK, April 22 Hedge fund manager Jeffrey
Ubben, whose firm ValueAct sits on the board of Valeant
Pharmaceuticals, said on Tuesday that the hedge fund
will not seek reelection on the board in order to devote its
time on Microsoft Corp's board.
Ubben, ValueAct's chief investment officer and chief
executive officer, said that he thinks the proposed tie up
between Valeant and Allergan, which is being pushed by fellow
activist hedge fund manager William Ackman, is the right thing
for both companies.
"We have a blocking vote. It is helpful to get a hostile
deal done," Ubben said on the sidelines at a conference in New
York. Valeant had been pursuing Allergan for a year, Ubben said.
ValueAct partner Mason Morfit sits on the Valeant board but
is not running for re-election in order to spend more time with
Microsoft after the San Francisco-based hedge fund joined
Microsoft's board last month.
ValueAct was instrumental in the decision to replace Steve
Ballmer as chief executive officer. Satya Nadella became CEO
earlier this year.
