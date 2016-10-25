BOSTON Oct 25 Nick Graziano, a former top
executive at hedge fund Corvex Management, has obtained
early-stage financing from Constellation Seeding, putting his
new hedge fund on track to start trading on Nov. 1, a person
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Greenwich, Connecticut-based Venetus Partners LP plans to
invest in mid-sized North American companies, according to a
presentation that Reuters saw. Like Corvex, Venetus will buy
stakes in underperforming companies and push management to make
improvements, using shareholder activism as a tool to boost
returns.
The amount of seed money Constellation invested could not be
determined, and the firm was not available for comment. A
Venetus spokeswoman declined to comment.
Graziano, 44, worked at Corvex for more than four years,
having joined as a partner in 2010 when Keith Meister, a former
top lieutenant to activist investor Carl Icahn, started the
firm. He left in early 2015 to begin work on setting up Venetus,
meeting with potential investors and hiring staff.
He is part of a small but growing group of managers who
exited established activist funds to set up their own. In
January, Paul Hilal parted ways with William Ackman's Pershing
Square Capital Management and recently set up Mantle Ridge.
The Hedge Fund Research firm tracks 78 dedicated activist
hedge funds.
But raising money for hedge funds is becoming tougher as
investors withdraw cash, complaining about costs and complexity.
In the third quarter, $28 billion left, marking the biggest
quarterly withdrawal since the financial crisis.
Activist funds now manage $116.4 billion in assets, down 5
percent from the end of 2015, Hedge Fund Research said.
More managers are willing to let potential investors become
owners through seeding deals, which provide early-stage capital,
often in exchange for an ownership stake. Protege Partners,
another seeder, recently made deals with former Baupost Managing
Director Miguel Fidalgo's Triarii Capital Management and former
Macquarie manager David Meneret's Mill Hill Capital.
Venetus' Graziano has worked in the investment management
industry for two decades, including for two of its best-known
stock pickers, Icahn and Leon Cooperman.
He also has been a board member at home builder WCI
Communities Inc and bed and bath textile company
WestPoint Stevens.
At Venetus, Graziano hired Chad Fauser, who spent nine years
at Trian Fund Management, Nelson Peltz' activist fund. He will
be head of research.
Kristy Kennedy, who had worked at Ryan Pedlow's startup
hedge fund Two Creeks Capital Management, will be chief
operating officer and chief compliance officer.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)