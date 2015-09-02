Sept 2 Viking Global Investors Chief Financial Officer Barrett Brown is leaving the hedge fund management company to spend more time with his family, a person briefed on the situation said on Wednesday.

A search for a replacement CFO is underway, said the source, who is unauthorized to speak to the media about the matter.

Brown did not respond to a request for comment.

Viking, co-founded by Andreas Halvorsen in 1999, is one of the largest U.S. hedge fund managers, with more than $30 billion of assets under management, mainly in stocks. Halvorsen worked at Julian Robertson's Tiger Management before founding Viking.

Its biggest hedge fund, Viking Global Equities, fell about 2.1 percent after fees in August but remains up 7.4 percent for the year, said another a person familiar with the situation who requested anonymity because the information is private.

By contrast, the Standard & Poor's 500 index had fallen 7 percent for 2015 through Tuesday's close.

The fund has produced annualized returns of 17.5 percent from inception in October 1999 through June 2015.

Brown's departure comes after Viking told clients in March that former Co-Chief Investment Officer Tom Purcell was leaving the firm to invest his personal fortune and pursue other interests. Dan Sundheim is now sole chief investment officer, with Halvorsen as chief executive officer.

Brown joined Viking in 2009. He was previously a partner in the alternative investments practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers, according to Viking materials. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Richard Chang)