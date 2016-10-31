BOSTON Oct 31 A bigger bet on European stocks
in the last quarter helped U.S. hedge fund Viking Global
Investors improve returns after a difficult start to the year.
"Notably, both net and gross exposure to European companies
increased by 11 percentage points as we added longs in several
sectors," the hedge fund told investors in a quarterly letter
dated Oct. 14 and seen by Reuters on Monday.
Viking's flagship Viking Global Equities fund is now roughly
flat for the year, trailing the HFRI Composite Index' 4.15
percent gain. During the third quarter, Viking's 5.7 percent
gain helped wipe away much of the first quarter's 8.3 percent
drop.
Andreas Halvorsen, Viking's founder, said European stocks
are still more attractively priced than stocks in other regions.
"This increase does not represent a top-down macro bet on the
European economy but reflects strong idea flow from our analysts
covering European stocks and a general observation that
valuations are relatively attractive in that region compared
with other parts of the world."
Viking listed only one European stock - English-Swedish
pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca - among its top 10
investments.
Amazon.com remains Viking's single largest bet,
followed by Alphabet Inc and Facebook. Amazon
also ranked as the fund's best performer, contributing 1.2
percentage points to gains.
Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company
Encana also performed well. Viking said it built a
large position early in the year when oil and gas prices fell
and says the stock has room to rise
With $33 billion in assets, Viking has long been counted as
one of the industry's biggest and most successful hedge funds,
lining up institutional investors such as pension funds. But
recent performance has hurt the firm some. Last week the state
of Rhode Island asked the firm to return $51 million, half of
the money it manages for the state.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)