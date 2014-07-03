(Adds details of executive move, investment performance,
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, July 3 Hedge fund superstar Andreas
Halvorsen reorganized the top ranks of his Viking Global
Investors this week by allowing one of his co-chief investment
officers to take a sabbatical and handing the reins to the other
co-leader to perform the job alone.
The firm also told investors that it gained 6.6 percent in
the first half of the year, after wiping away losses suffered
when technology-oriented stocks tumbled in March, one investor
in the fund said on Thursday.
Dan Sundheim, who shared the position of chief investment
officer with Tom Purcell, "is now sole CIO and manager of the
Central Portfolio," Halvorsen wrote in a letter.
Purcell "has decided to take a well-deserved sabbatical for
the next six months," said the letter, which was dated July 1
and was seen by Reuters.
Viking was not immediately available for comment.
With some $24 billion in assets under management, Viking is
one of the hedge fund industry's biggest and most closely
watched firms.
The reorganization comes two years after another senior
manager, James Parsons, left the firm, and also raises questions
among some clients about succession planning at big-name hedge
fund firms.
Before Parsons left in 2012, David Ott, who co-founded the
firm with Halvorsen, departed in 2010. Dris Upitis, who had also
been a management committee member, resigned in early 2011.
Halvorsen, who co-founded Viking in 1999 after working for
industry legend Julian Robertson, emphasized how what he
considers Viking's strong team culture allows work to be shared
among more people, removing pressure from the one or two top
executives.
"It's exciting that occasional realignments allow us to
recognize proven investors and charge younger talent to
contribute in new ways," he wrote in the letter.
Purcell, who managed the Financials team, is expected to
return after spending time with family and recharging his
batteries, the letter said. He will remain on the Executive and
Management Committees.
Viking also reorganized the investment team, with Sundheim
now working directly with six portfolio mangers to identify the
firm's best ideas. The six managers are: Paul Enright, Ning Jin,
Hani Sabbagh, Scott Zinober, Jeff Busconi and Ben Jacobs.
For Viking, traditionally one of the industry's best
performers, 2014 has been difficult. Heavy losses on
tech-oriented stocks hurt performance in March.
But returns have come back, with the firm telling investors
that it was up 1.1 percent in June, leaving it up 6.6 percent
for the first six months of the year.
Many hedge fund managers closely guard their returns because
their portfolios are private, so any information about how some
of the industry's top funds performed is closely watched.
(Editing by Marguerita Choy and Matthew Lewis)