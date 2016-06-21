(Changes sourcing to police, adds details)
June 21 Sanjay Valvani, a hedge fund manager at
Visium Asset Management LP who was arrested last week on insider
trading charges, has been found dead in an apparent suicide, the
police said on Tuesday.
Valvani, 44, was discovered by his wife on Monday evening at
his Brooklyn residence with a wound to his neck, a New York
Police Department spokeswoman said. A suicide note has been
recovered, as well as a knife, she added.
Valvani was arrested last Wednesday and accused of having
fraudulently made $25 million by gaining advance word about U.S.
Food and Drug Administration approvals of generic drug
applications.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)