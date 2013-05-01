* Volatility funds gained just 1.16 pct in Q1
* Relatively calm markets frustrate math geniuses
* Saiers, PIMCO volatility funds lost money in Q1
By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, May 1 Nelson Saiers, a trader and math
whiz, runs the type of hedge fund that tends to perform best
when markets are going haywire.
The $600 million Saiers Capital fund and other so-called
volatility funds use complex trading strategies to take
advantage of pricing discrepancies caused by gyrations in global
financial markets.
These funds flourished in the years after the financial
crisis, when volatility was running hot, but this year is a
different story.
Financial markets have been largely moving upwards with few
wild swings along the way. The Standard & Poor's 500 index is up
about 11 percent and the closely watched CBOE Volatility Index
hit a six-year low in March.
Saiers Capital's fund is down about 1.24 percent through
April 26, according to an investor. Overall, volatility funds
gained 1.16 percent in the first quarter, according to hedge
fund tracking firm eVestment, underperforming the broader hedge
fund industry's 3.7 percent gain.
Saiers, who manages one of the better-known volatility
funds, declined to confirm specific return figures but said some
of his fund's underperformance this year is the result of a
deliberate strategy to put on trades that would profit in the
event of a U.S. stock market crash.
"If you buy crash protection you most likely lose a small
amount of money, but if there is a crash you make a windfall,"
said Saiers, who earned his doctorate in mathematics when he was
23 years old and joined the Alphabet Capital hedge fund in 2010.
Alphabet changed its name in December to Saiers Capital to
recognize his contribution to the firm's performance.
Many volatility traders are math nerds like Saiers, who cut
their teeth on Wall Street trading derivatives or working on
quantitative trading desks. Others come from the options pits or
were specialists in statistical arbitrage.
But one thing all volatility traders abhor is calm markets.
"This is an environment to hit singles and doubles as
opposed to home runs," said Joshua Thimons, a portfolio manager
with the PIMCO Multi-Asset Volatility Offshore Fund, which the
Newport Beach, California-based investment firm launched in
2011.
The $1 billion volatility hedge fund run by bond giant
Pacific Investment Management Co fell 1.4 percent during the
first quarter, according to data from HSBC's Private Bank.
Thimons declined to comment on the figure.
Last year, volatility managers were able to boost returns
with successful bets on price dislocations triggered by the
European crisis in May and June. The PIMCO volatility fund
gained 13.4 percent, while Saiers Capital was up 10 percent. The
average hedge fund was up 6 percent last year.
TAIL RISK
This year's flattened returns are one byproduct of efforts
by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to keep interest
rates low and create a more tranquil trading environment.
The Volatility Index fell 30 percent during the first
quarter from 18.02 to 12.70. The VIX is often referred to as
Wall Street's "fear index" because it tracks the price of puts
on SP500 index options. In periods of relative tranquility,
demand for puts falls as they are often used as insurance
against a market slide. A put option gives the holder the
option, but not the obligation, to sell at a set price by a
certain date.
"The low-volatility environment could potentially persist
for the next few years," said Vishnu Kurella, portfolio manager
at BlueMountain Capital, which has a $600 million fund that
specializes in equity derivatives and volatility trading. "With
extremely accommodative monetary policy and supportive fiscal
policy, governments globally have all but committed to
supporting the markets."
BlueMountain's portfolio is one of the few volatility funds
doing well in 2013, up 3.74 percent through April 12, according
to data from HSBC's Private Bank. Kurella declined to give
specifics of the fund's performance.
For the most part, volatility funds remain a small corner of
the hedge fund world, representing roughly $17 billion of the
industry's $2 trillion in assets. But last year PIMCO's
volatility fund scored a coup when the Pennsylvania Public
School Employees' Retirement System allocated $220 million to
its fund. The pension fund did not return a request for comment
on whether it was satisfied with its investment in the fund.
One reason volatility funds have attracted investors is that
they are not merely positioned as "tail risk" funds that make
money when financial markets implode. The funds, which buy and
sell options linked to an underlying asset, aim to take
advantage of mispricings in stocks, currencies, commodities or
bonds in both rising and falling markets.
A big component of an option's price is its implied
volatility, or the likelihood for a sudden swing in the price of
the option or the underlying asset. Low implied volatility
typically translates to a low price.
Many volatility funds tend to bleed when markets are stress
free. In March, for example, 7 out of 10 funds that comprise the
Newedge Volatility Trading Index posted negative returns,
according to the broker. That index fell 2.6 percent in the
first quarter.
TEMPORARY SETBACK?
The Saiers fund pared some losses as April progressed,
according to the investor.
Saiers said underperformance in his fund is a temporary
setback and he stands by the decision to purchase crash
protection even though the trade has eaten into returns. Though
he doesn't think a stock market crash is imminent, he said macro
uncertainty persists.
Even if a U.S. stock market crash is not in the offing any
time soon, volatility investors say there is money to be made
with bets tied to Japan's recent embrace of Fed-style easy money
policies.
PIMCO's Thimons said the Bank of Japan's "extraordinary
balance sheet expansion" has triggered big swings in the
country's currency and interest rate markets and his team has
"dedicated a significant amount" of time to looking at trades
that capitalize on those mispricings.
For BlueMountain's Kurella, government intervention in the
financial markets should not stop volatility investors from
making money.
"While the environment feels like low-vol in the US,
Japanese equities are up 60 percent in the past six months,"
Kurella emailed. "And that's anything but low volatility."
(Reporting By Katya Wachtel; Editing by Matthew Goldstein,
Tiffany Wu and Tim Dobbyn)