LONDON May 9 Activist hedge fund TCI's campaign
against German carmaker Volkswagen, launched on
Friday, was begun entirely at their own initiative and not as
part of a broader group, a partner at the firm told Reuters.
The $10 billion London-based hedge fund, which only has
exposure to non-voting preference shares and not the group's
ordinary shares, would be open to speaking to fellow investors,
TCI partner Ben Walker said.
In a letter to Volkswagen's executive and supervisory boards
on Friday, TCI said it wanted to see a complete overhaul of the
firm's executive pay structure as part of a plan to boost
productivity at the firm.
"We're shining a light on the situation," said Walker. "By
shining a light, you expose it to the ridicule that it
deserves," adding TCI believed the share price could double if
the firm improved productivity.
