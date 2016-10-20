(Corrects to show Gates Capital Management's ECF Value Fund
lost 19 percent last year, not 26 percent)
BOSTON/NEW YORK Oct 19 Hedge funds have
suffered a steady drumbeat of bad news this year: poor
performance, withdrawals, prominent closures, bribery and
insider trading charges, and accusations from a state regulator
that the whole sector is a "rip-off."
Yet amid the gloom there are still a few managers posting
the double-digit percentage gains that turned hedge funds into
an elite asset class more than a decade ago, according to
performance data provided by fund investors.
For instance, Eric Knight's activist-oriented Knight Vinke
Institutional Partners is up nearly 50 percent before fees this
year, while the Russian Prosperity Fund, which picks stocks in
the former Soviet Union and is led by Alexander Branis, has
climbed 43 percent.
Then there are Jason Mudrick's Mudrick Distressed
Opportunity Fund and Phoenix Investment Adviser's JLP Credit
Opportunity Fund, which are both up 38 percent. Energy-oriented
Zimmer Partners' ZP Energy Fund is up 27 percent, while Gates
Capital Management's ECF Value Fund has risen 26 percent and
Michael Hintze's CQS Directional Opportunities Fund has climbed
20 percent.
By contrast, the average hedge fund returned a little more
than 4 percent over the first nine months of the year, according
to data from Hedge Fund Research. That is about half of what the
S&P 500 Index has returned over the same period, including
dividends, and compares to a 7 percent increase for the Barclays
Capital U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index, a common measure of
the credit markets.
"In general there is no doubt this has been a tough year in
terms of performance, but there are still winners out there,"
said Mark Doherty, a managing principal at PivotalPath, an
investment consultant.
LITTLE-KNOWN VICTORS
The winners are harder to find. They tend not to be
multi-billion-dollar household names whose managers appear on
television and at industry conferences, attracting money to
invest from the largest pension funds.
Although they pursue a variety of strategies, they are
united in their relatively small size, investors said.
Gates Capital manages $1.8 billion, while Mudrick Capital
oversees $1.5 billion and Phoenix's JLP Credit Opportunity and
Zimmer Partner's ZP Energy Fund are smaller, with about $1
billion in assets, investors in the funds said. Representatives
for the firms declined to comment.
There are a number of even smaller firms delivering
blockbuster returns. Former Paulson & Co partner Dan Kamensky's
$125 million Marble Ridge, which started trading in January, is
up 23 percent. Svetlana Lee's Varna Capital, which invests less
than $100 million, is up 20 percent. Halcyon Capital's $200
million Halcyon Solutions Fund, managed by Jason Dillow, is up
22 percent.
"These funds may be able to capitalize on smaller and more
inefficient securities that are too small for the larger funds,"
said Michael Weinberg, chief investment strategist at New
York-based Protégé Partners, which invests in smaller funds.
VARIED BETS
Knight Vinke's gains were largely driven by the merger of
French electronics company Fnac with electrical retailer Darty,
which the hedge fund pushed for, its most recent letter said.
Bets on steelmaker Evraz, Russian airline Aeroflot and
Federal Grid Company, which manages Russia's unified electricity
transmission grid system, helped the Russian Prosperity fund,
its investment chief Branis said.
Some of the winners, including Dallas-based Brenham Capital,
which manages $1.3 billion and is up 19 percent this year, also
scored big by betting on the beaten-down energy sector as it
recovers. Mudrick Capital won with bets on Alpha Natural
Resources as the coal miner exits bankruptcy and closely held
driller Fieldwood Energy, a fund investor said.
To be sure, this year's strong returns were preceded by big
losses in 2015 and early in 2016 at some firms. Mudrick Capital,
which made early bets on distressed energy and commodity
companies, lost 26 percent last year, and Gates' ECF Value Fund
lost 19 percent.
Some clients have not had the patience to stick around. Last
month Rhode Island's pension fund voted to cut its hedge fund
allocation in half following in the footsteps of New Jersey,
which voted for a similar reduction in August. This week New
York's financial regulator called hedge funds a "rip-off" in a
report that said the state pension fund lost $3.8 billion on
them in the last eight years.
Investors pulled an estimated $23.3 billion from hedge funds
over the first half of the year, according to Hedge Fund
Research, less than 1 percent of the industry's $2.9 trillion
overall assets.
