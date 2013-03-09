By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jed Horowitz
| BOSTON/NEW YORK, March 8
James Dinan is wagering that ailing retailer JC Penney Corp
will continue to perform poorly and in the process he is
taking on the company's biggest bull, billionaire investor
William Ackman.
Dinan, who heads York Capital Management which manages $15.1
billion, this week told an audience at a Morgan Stanley
investing conference in New York that the firm is shorting JC
Penney's debt, effectively taking a dim view of its future.
That puts Dinan at odds with Ackman and his $12 billion
Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund. Ackman has become
a big JC Penney cheerleader since his firm started buying the
stock in 2010.
Ackman is now under pressure from big-name investors taking
the opposite side on two of his positions - the other being
nutritional supplements company Herbalife Ltd in which
he has a $1 billion short position and has been battling hedge
fund manager Daniel Loeb and legendary investor Carl Icahn, who
have both taken long positions.
A spokeswoman for York declined to comment on whether the
hedge fund is betting against the retailer's debt.
Morgan Stanley's high yield bond desk is also betting
against JC Penney bonds, said a person familiar with the firm.
The firm is betting on a decline in the value of the retailer's
bonds using credit default swaps.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman declined to comment.
JC Penney is emerging as one of the more difficult trades
for Ackman's Pershing Square, which owns 39 million shares, or
18 percent of the company. Ackman joined the board of JC Penney
in 2011 and helped bring in Chief Executive Officer Ron Johnson,
a former Apple executive, to lead a turnaround of the
middle-market retailer and bring in more fashionable
merchandise.
That strategy is far from showing signs of paying off and
the retailer reported last week that its comparable sales
dropped 31.7 percent in the winter holiday season quarter as its
move to more upscale product lines failed to catch on with
shoppers. As a result, its shares tumbled and are now down 24
percent this year.
A spokeswoman for Ackman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
York Capital is far from alone in betting against JC Penney.
Many hedge fund managers are also shorting the retailer's stock,
leaving it to rank as the third most heavily shorted stock on
the Russell 1000 Index this week, according to data provided by
the Bespoke Investment Group, which tracks the data.
At the industry conference, Dinan did not give details about
his JC Penney trade.
Speaking in very general terms, Dinan said his firm uses
shorts to hedge the portfolio. Discussing JC Penney's biggest
investor, Pershing Square, Dinan said shareholder activism used
by Ackman to force changes at a company "works great when the
tide is rising."
But he said Ackman seemed to be losing control of his
destiny now that Vornado Realty Trust, which started
buying when Ackman did, sold half of its JC Penney stake.
Vornado's sale was disclosed earlier this week.
With JC Penney's share price sinking, this bet might
ultimately prove to be more damaging to Ackman's performance and
reputation than his big short bet on nutritional supplement
company Herbalife.
With Herbalife, the battle lines seem more sharply drawn as
Daniel Loeb and Carl Icahn very publicly took the other side of
Ackman's short position. But he still sits on a big gain there,
while he has a loss on JC Penney.
Meanwhile, other hedge fund managers have made money
shorting JC Penney's stock.
Two managers who shorted the stock said their view is that,
while CEO Johnson might be the only man able to resuscitate JC
Penney, he could be running out of time for his vision to take
hold. Vornado's sale, for example, underscores that investors
and possibly board members are running out of patience.
Vornado's Steven Roth joined the JC Penney board at the same
time as Ackman did.