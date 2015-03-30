NEW YORK, March 30 James Dinan, head of hedge
fund York Capital Management, said Monday that he bought more
shares in Kraft Foods Group Inc after the announcement
of the company's merger with H.J. Heinz Co.
"I think it's a terrific deal," he told cable television
network CNBC. "We still think there's more to go. In fact, we
bought more the day the deal was announced."
Dinan also said Japanese stocks should see a "multi-year
bull run," and cited the Japanese government's purchases of the
country's stocks and low profit margins in the country.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)