MOSCOW Dec 27 A Russian court has lifted an
arrest warrant pending over Sergei Pugachev, owner of insolvent
French luxury food retailer Hediard, due to 'technical
violations,' Interfax reported on Friday, in a case related to
his Russian business interests.
Pugachev's Luxadvor group bought Hediard, the 150-year-old
French chain of luxury food shops, in 2007 in a deal that aimed
to help it to expand abroad, but the chain has continued to lose
money for the past six years. In October, Hediard was placed
under court-ordered restructuring after it filed for insolvency.
The Moscow City court granted an appeal by Pugachev's
lawyers against his arrest and returned the case to the court of
original jurisdiction, Interfax reported. Meanwhile, Pugachev
will remain on an international wanted list, it said citing a
source. The court was not immediately available to comment on
Friday.
Another Russian court had ordered Pugachev's arrest earlier
this month following a request from Russia's federal
Investigative Committee, which is looking into allegations of
fraud involving Russia's IIB bank - also known as Mezhprombank -
according to business daily Kommersant. Pugachev is a beneficial
owner of IIB, according to Kommersant.
Pugachev's lawyer Aleksandr Gofshtein could not immediately
be reached for comment. Pugachev's spokesman declined comment.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies and Jane
Merriman)