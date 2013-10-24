PARIS Oct 24 Hediard, the French chain of
luxury food shops, has been placed under court-ordered
restructuring and has now four months to find an investor to
help secure its future, its Chief Executive Jean-Paul Barat said
on Thursday.
Barat was speaking to Reuters after the Paris commercial
court earlier in the day appointed an administrator for
loss-making Hediard, which filed for insolvency on Monday.
"We are still in business and eager to prepare the crucial
Christmas season. We now have to find the best possible partner
to accompany our future," Barat said by phone.
It was not immediately clear whether Russian tycoon Sergei
Pugachev, who bought Hediard in 2007, would remain in the
capital of the company.
Sources close to the matter said two investment funds and an
industrial group had already shown interest in the company.
Hediard, which is present in 30 countries and directly
employs 160 people, opened in Paris in 1854 as a small shop
specialising in exotic foods.
It operates five stores in Paris, including the flagship
store on the chic Place de la Madeleine in Paris, opposite rival
luxury food group Fauchon.
Hediard also has also 250 selling points worldwide,
including 70 in France.
The Luxadvor group, controlled by Russian tycoon Sergei
Pugachev, bought the chain in 2007 in a deal that promised to
help it expand abroad but Hediard has been losing money for the
past six years.
Hediard posted a net loss of 10 million euros ($13.8
million) on revenue of 17.5 million in the fiscal year 2011/12
ended March 31.
Its net loss for the current year is estimated at 6 million
euros.
($1 = 0.7256 euros)
