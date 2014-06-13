Fitch Rates HSBC Bank plc's USD10m CLNs 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned HSBC Bank plc's USD10 million credit-linked notes due 2024 and linked to the State of Israel (ISIN XS1596114188) an 'Asf' rating with Stable Outlook. This transaction is a tap issuance of the bank's USD10 million credit-linked notes issued on 07 October 2014 (ISIN XS1115379411) and is expected to be consolidated to form a single series with the existing notes around 40 days after closin