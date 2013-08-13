SHANGHAI Aug 13 Whirlpool Corp's China unit has agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in a Chinese maker fridges and washing machines Hefei Rongshida Sanyo Electric , as the U.S. home-appliance manufacturer steps up presence in fast growing Chinese market.

Hefei Sanyo is a China-based joint venture set up between Sanyo Electric, a unit of Panasonic Corp, and a local partner.

Hefei Sanyo made the announcement in a statement posted on the Shanghai stock exchange's website on Tuesday.