BRIEF-Michael J. Mertz reports 6.4 pct stake in Cardconnect Corp
* Michael J. Mertz reports 6.4 percent stake in Cardconnect Corp, as of April 3, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pmSb8K) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI Aug 13 Whirlpool Corp's China unit has agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in a Chinese maker fridges and washing machines Hefei Rongshida Sanyo Electric , as the U.S. home-appliance manufacturer steps up presence in fast growing Chinese market.
Hefei Sanyo is a China-based joint venture set up between Sanyo Electric, a unit of Panasonic Corp, and a local partner.
Hefei Sanyo made the announcement in a statement posted on the Shanghai stock exchange's website on Tuesday.
* Juniper Networks Inc - CEO Rami Rahim's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus $9.4 million in 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2okf1jz) Further company coverage: