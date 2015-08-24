SHANGHAI Aug 24 Hebei Iron & Steel Co Ltd , China's largest steelmaker, said it plans to raise up to 8 billion yuan ($1.25 billion) in a private placement to fund an acquisition of a sister firm that makes automotive sheets.

The company said in a stock exchange statement on Sunday that it would issue 1.43 billion shares at 5.6 yuan a share to investors including brokerages and insurance firms. The cash raised will also be used to invest in other projects and pay off bank loans, it said.

Hebei Iron & Steel's shares last traded on June 29 at 7 yuan a share.

($1 = 6.3887 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)