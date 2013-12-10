BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says property contracted sales for march 2017 of RMB1.78 bln
* In march 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1,777 million
FRANKFURT Dec 10 German printing press maker Heidelberger Druckmaschinen extended a credit line and increased the volume of a high-yield bond to bolster its financing structure.
It said on Tuesday it extended a syndicated credit line arranged in 2011 to mid-2017, but the volume will be reduced by to about 340 million euros ($466 million) from initially 390 million and will further shrink to about 277 million at the end of 2014.
It increased the volume of a bond due in 2018, with a coupon of 9.25 percent, by 50 million euros.
($1 = 0.7289 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Says 2016 net profit up 49.7 percent y/y at 1.0 billion yuan ($145.02 million)
* Consortium Enters Into Franchise Agreement With Hilton For Its Hotel In Leeds, Uk