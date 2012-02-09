* Q4 OIBD up 6.8 percent at 639 million euros

* Q4 revenues up 13.8 percent at 3.28 billion euros

* Robust from Germany, northern Europe was robust

* Income from emissions rights collapsed in 2011

* Shares indicated 2.9 percent higher (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 HeidelbergCement said demand for building materials was robust in Germany and northern Europe in 2011, helped by mild weather at the beginning and the end of the year as well as improving demand for new residential housing.

The German cement maker said on Thursday its fourth-quarter revenues rose 13.8 percent to 3.28 billion euros ($4.35 billion), helped by a 16.5 percent jump in western and northern Europe.

Shares of HeidelbergCement were seen opening 2.9 percent higher, according to pre-market data.

Operating income before depreciation (OIBD) rose at a slower pace than revenue, by 6.8 percent to 639 million euros, as price increases failed to offset soaring energy costs and the price of emissions rights collapsed.

HeidelbergCement, which has been trying to cut costs to offset soaring energy expenses, said its operating margin in the fourth quarter eased to 19.5 percent from 20.7 percent in the year-earlier quarter.

Switzerland's Holcim said last month it will book a 775 million Swiss franc ($849.08 million) charge in the fourth quarter, raising the prospect the cement-maker may trim its dividend, after a slump in demand for construction material and a South African businesses' restructuring.

French rival Lafarge, the world's largest cement maker, is due to report quarterly results on Feb. 17. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) ($1 = 0.9128 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)