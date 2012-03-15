FRANKFURT, March 15 German cement maker
HeidelbergCement forecast an increase in operating
profit in 2012 due to rising demand in most parts of the world
and a further round of cost cuts.
The company plans to propose to shareholders raising the
dividend for its 2011 business year to 0.35 euros ($0.46) a
share, 40 percent more than in the previous year, it said on
Thursday.
Euroconstruct, a group of forecasters for the building
industry, predicts construction output to drop 0.3 percent in
Europe in 2012 before it rises again 1.8 percent in 2013.
The world's largest cement maker, Lafarge, expects cement
demand to increase between 1 and 4 percent for 2012, with
emerging markets continuing to drive growth, as prices will also
rise.
HeidelbergCement shares have risen 75 percent in the last
five months but the stock price in relation to estimated
earnings per share is still 19 percent below peers, including
Lafarge and Holcim, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine.
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
(Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)