UPDATE 2-Anglo American names Stuart Chambers as next chairman
* Anglo's recovery stalling after commodities market rally in 2016
STUTTGART, Germany, July 31 HeidelbergCement's Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said on Tuesday his motto remained to hold on to cash and avoid M&A transactions.
At the end of June, HeidelbergCement had available liquidity of 3.89 billion euros ($4.76 billion), up from 3.72 billion three months earlier.
HeidelbergCement reported its second-quarter operating income before depreciation rose 7 percent to 698 million euros, beating a consensus forecast of 679 million.
($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann)
* Anglo's recovery stalling after commodities market rally in 2016
COLOMBO, June 7 Sri Lankan shares ended down for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, and hit their lowest close in more than a week, due to profit-booking in large-cap shares such as Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc, but foreign inflows helped curb losses.