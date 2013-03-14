(Adds analyst comment, detail, background)
* Buys 25 pct stake in Cement Australia from Holcim
* HeidelbergCement, Holcim both to hold 50 pct
* Demand in Asia, N.America, Africa to boost 2013 profit
* Predicts "significant" rise in 2013 pretax profit
* Shares rise 4.2 pct, biggest blue chip gainers
By Peter Dinkloh
FRANKFURT, March 14 Germany's HeidelbergCement
forecast a big rise in pretax profit this year,
boosted by a deal to increase its stake in an Australian cement
venture that will help it to meet growing demand from Asia.
Shares in the company rose over 4 percent on Thursday, after
it said it had agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in Cement
Australia from Swiss rival Holcim for an undisclosed
price, giving the two firms equal 50-percent ownership.
Rising demand from North America and Africa would also boost
earnings, HeidelbergCement said, forecasting a "moderate"
increase in operating profit, a "significant" rise in pretax
profit and higher net income this year, without elaborating.
"The outlook is positive from our view," DZ Bank analyst
Marc Nettelbeck said. "We stay optimistic for the mid-term."
HeidelbergCement's shares were up 4.2 percent to 56.85 euros
at 1220 GMT, the biggest rise on Germany's blue chip DAX
index and outperforming a 1 percent increase on the
STOXX Europe 600 Construction index.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, analysts expect
HeidelbergCement's 2013 operating income to rise to 1.68 billion
euros ($2.2 billion) from 1.61 billion euros in 2012.
The company said on Feb. 7 it expected to be able to raise
prices this year following a pick-up in demand in some of its
markets including Ghana, the north-American west coast and
Indonesia.
AUSTRALIAN EXPANSION
HeidelbergCement's expansion in Australia gives it a bigger
share of a business which had sales of A$1 billion ($1 billion)
in 2012. Cement Australia owns two cement factories, as well as
a crushing mill, and is building a second crushing mill.
Holcim and HeidelbergCement will jointly manage the venture.
HeidelbergCement buys around 40 percent of the cement from
Cement Australia, as much as Holcim, and holding stakes of the
same size would eliminate conflicts about the price of the
cement, HeidelbergCement Chief Financial Officer Lorenz Naeger
said at a press conference.
The German firm, which is cutting debt in a bid to win back
an investment grade credit rating, said its net debt had fallen
to 7 billion euros at the end of December, 800 million euros
less than three months before and less than half of what it was
at the end of 2007 after the takeover of British peer Hanson.
HeidelbergCement said in February it aimed to accelerate a
cost-cutting programme to save an extra 150 million euros this
year, bringing its target for cutting annual costs over the
three years ending 2013 to 1 billion euros.
The company is aiming for net debt of 6.5 billion euros in
the medium term in order to keep it at a level that would be
manageable even in the case of another economic crisis, Chief
Executive Bernd Scheifele said.
Scheifele did not detail when he expects to reach that
target, but said it would not be this year.
HeidelbergCement plans to propose a dividend of 0.47 cents a
share for its 2012 financial year, up from 0.35 cents the year
before.
($1 = 0.7722 euros)($1 = 0.9716 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Mark Potter)