BRIEF-Hadley Investments FY net profit flat at 2.2 mln euros
* FY net sales 3.7 million euros ($4.03 million) versus 3.2 million euros year ago
Dec 22 Heidelbergcement Ag
* Says to sell property in stockholm
* Says agreed minimum price for property is around 115 million eur
* Says to sell property to consortium of jaerntorget byggintressenter ab and besqab ab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net sales 3.7 million euros ($4.03 million) versus 3.2 million euros year ago
April 28 Silver Grant International Industries Ltd: