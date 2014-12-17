European shares fall as French stocks come under pre-election pressure
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Dec 17 Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG :
* Resolved to cancel a total of 340,954 own shares
* Cancellation doesn't result in capital reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
MOSCOW, April 21 Novatek, Russia's largest non-state natural gas producer, is seeking to increase its resource base to stabilise gas output and keep its domestic market share steady, Leonid Mikhelson, head of the company, said on Friday.