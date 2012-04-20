FRANKFURT, April 20 German printing machines
maker Heidelberger Druckmaschinen missed its aim of
improving operating profit for its recently ended financial year
due to provisions made in relation to the bankruptcy of Kodak
.
For the year to March 31, 2012, the group will report an
operating result of between zero and 5 million euros ($6.60
million), compared with 4 million in the previous year, it said
on Friday.
Heidelberg said it made provisions in the low double-digit
million euro range because it sublets an administrative and
production building in Rochester, U.S., to Kodak.
"The associated provision for risks is an appropriate
response to the current appraisal of the situation," it said.
Kodak filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 19 after falling behind
in a photography industry that has moved digital.