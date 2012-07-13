* Says Q1 operating result without one-offs 58 mln eur loss
* Still sees clearly positive FY 2012/2013 operating results
* Still sees posting a net profit in FY 2013/2014
FRANKFURT, July 13 - German printing machinery maker
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen said its first-quarter
operating loss had widened due to lower sales and the cost of
launching new products.
A statement late Friday said it posted a loss of around 58
million euros ($71.01 million)in its operating result for the
quarter to June, compared to the previous year's loss of 25
million euros, excluding one-off items.
It confirmed its outlook for the current financial year as
well as for the year 2013/2014, adding cost savings from its
Focus efficiency programme will lead to annual savings of some
180 million euros.
($1 = 0.8167 euros)
