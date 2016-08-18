BERLIN Aug 18 German cement and aggregates
producer HeidelbergCement has agreed to sell assets in the
United States to fulfill anti-trust requirements for its
takeover of Italcementi, it said on Thursday.
HeidelbergCement said it has agreed to sell its Martinsburg,
West Virginia cement plant and eight related terminals to
Cementos Argos for $660 million and expects the
transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2016.
"Together with the disposals of the non-core assets and the
Belgium assets of Italcementi we have exceeded our 1 billion
euro target on disposal proceeds and thereby further improved
the net financial position of HeidelbergCement," CEO Bernd
Scheifele said in a statement.
He said the disposal programme resulting from the
Italcementi deal was therefore completed.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Andrea Shalal)