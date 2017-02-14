FRANKFURT Feb 14 Germany's HeidelbergCement reported a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue, missing expectations on Tuesday, as bad weather hit southern Germany and parts of North America while the Indonesian market continued to develop weakly.

Pro-forma sales, including contributions from the acquired Italcementi for the full years 2015 and 2016, were 4.24 billion euros ($4.5 billion). Operating income before depreciation (OIBD) rose 2 percent like-for-like to 818 million euros.

Analysts had expected revenue of 4.5 billion euros and OIBD of 847 million euros, according to the average estimates in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)