FRANKFURT, July 30 HeidelbergCement
expects the information on the sale process of its building
products business would be sent out to potential buyers in late
September, Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters after the German cement maker released
its quarterly results, he said he expected the sale of the
building products business to be concluded swiftly because the
potential buyers are private equity funds, not industrial
buyers, and therefore there would be no cartel issues weighing
on the deal.
He said HeidelbergCement would look at the assets to be sold
by Lafarge and Holcim but that it would not
be interested in those located in the United Kingdom and Germany
due to cartel issues.
He said the company has "sufficient" financial resources to
fund any acquisition of assets to be divested by Lafarge and
Holcim but that it would be too early for now to talk about any
potential capital measures to bolster its financial flexibility.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)