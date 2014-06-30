FRANKFURT, June 30 HeidelbergCement's is in the process of hiring Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas to assist with the planned divestment of its British and U.S. building products businesses, two people familiar with the situation said on Monday.

The divestment would likely be a sale, although the option of a stock market flotation was also being considered, the sources said.

A spokesman for HeidelbergCement was not immediately available for comment. The banks declined comment. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt and Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Ludwig Burger)