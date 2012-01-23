Model Heidi Klum and husband singer Seal pose on arrival at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

Supermodel and "Project Runway" TV host Heidi Klum and British singer Seal are separating after seven years of marriage, a parting the pair termed amicable in a statement on Sunday night.

"While we have enjoyed seven very loving, loyal and happy years of marriage, after much soul-searching we have decided to separate," the two said in a statement.

"We have had the deepest respect for one another throughout our relationship and continue to love each other very much, but we have grown apart."

The German-born Klum and Seal, who married in 2005, have four children ranging in age from 2 to 7. They said protecting the well-being of their children was their top priority.

They also thanked family and friends for their support.

Signs of trouble in their marriage surfaced over the weekend on celebrity magazine websites, surprising fans of the couple who had seemed to enjoy a stable relationship.

The two released a steamy music video in September 2010 for the Grammy-winning singer's single "Secrets," which featured the naked couple in bed together.

In an interview with Reuters at the time, Seal said that he had titled his sixth album "Commitment" because that was a recurring theme for him, particularly since meeting Klum.

The couple, who at one time renewed their marriage vows every year, in 2010 were also preparing to shoot a pilot program for cable television that gave couples the chance to have the wedding of their dreams.

