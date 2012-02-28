Feb 28 Staffing company Heidrick & Struggles International Inc swung to a quarterly loss, hurt by lower demand at its European and Asia-pacific markets and restructuring charges, and forecast first-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations.

The company expects first-quarter revenue of $105 million to $115 million.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $120.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

October-December net loss was $4.1 million, or 23 cents a share, compared with a net income of $5.2 million, or 29 cents a share, a year ago.

Net revenue was flat at $127.2 million.

Net revenue in Europe declined about 6 percent while it fell about 4 percent in the Asia-Pacific region. The company also took restructuring charges of $16.3 million in the fourth quarter.

Shares of the Philadelphia-based company closed at $22.66 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.