BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
AMSTERDAM Nov 7 Heijmans NV : * Expects to complete 2013 with a positive underlying operating result * Turnover down in the first 9 months down 15 pct compared with the same period
in 2012 * Q3 order book drops to 1.8 billion EUR * Number of homes sold through October 592, versus 846 in the same period of
2012. * The market conditions remain challenging and are having a negative impact on
results. * The syndicated credit facility of EUR 250 million, has been extended to 31
March 2016 for EUR 230 million.
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent