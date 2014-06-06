BRIEF-Caspar Asset Management recommends dividend of 0.67 zlotys/shr
* Recommends to allocate 1.3 million zlotys ($324,813) to dividend payout to shareholders from profit for 2016, which is 0.67 zlotys gross per share Source text for Eikon:
June 6 Heijmans Nv
* Heijmans and province of North Holland sign contract for N23/Westfrisiaweg provincial road
* Contract will be signed later today
* Contract valued at approximately EUR 200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shows Qatar Holding LLC has unloaded 30 million H-shares in Agricultural Bank Of China Ltd at average HK$3.564 ($0.4583) per share on April 13, taking its long position to 8.78 percent from 8.88 percent