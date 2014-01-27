Jan 27 Heilongjiang Agriculture Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net loss at 330-495 million yuan ($54.6-$81.8 million) versus net loss of 187.8 million yuan previous year

* Says net loss widens due to unit's sale and profit margin decreased, inventory provision

($1 = 6.0488 Chinese yuan)