UPDATE 1-Restaurant Group finance chief Nightingale set to leave - Sky News
April 20 Restaurant Group Plc finance chief, Barry Nightingale, is set to leave the company after less than a year in the role, Sky News reported on its website.
March 26 Heilongjiang Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says faces listing suspension risks if company fails to turn around due to changes in agriculture policies, losses at industrial trading business
* Says 2013 net loss at 376.8 million yuan ($60.75 million)versus net loss of 187.8 million yuan previous year
* Says sets aside 430.7 million yuan provision for asset impairment
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xyv87v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2024 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: