BRIEF-Monnari Trade Q1 net result turns to loss of 0.6 mln zlotys
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 6 Heilongjiang Agriculture Company Limited:
* Says to pay cash dividend of 2.95 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 12
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 13 and the dividend will be paid on May 13
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3hHkxX
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it elects Gao Song as chairman Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/WlAvzq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)