May 6 Heilongjiang Agriculture Company Limited:

* Says to pay cash dividend of 2.95 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 12

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 13 and the dividend will be paid on May 13

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3hHkxX

