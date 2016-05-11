May 11 HeiLongJiang ZBD Pharmaceutical :

* Says it to take out a loan of 100 million yuan from China Construction Bank with a term of one year

* Says it to take out a loan of 100 million yuan from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China with a term of one year

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yLJv

