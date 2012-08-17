SINGAPORE Aug 17 Heineken NV has
raised its offer for Fraser and Neave's (F&N) stake in
the maker of Tiger beer to S$53 per share from S$50 as it fights
against a Thai billionaire, a source close to the situation said
on Friday.
The Dutch brewer's revised offer for Asia Pacific Breweries
compares with a partial offer by the Thai group of
S$55 per APB share.
Control of APB is vital for Heineken, which had offered S$50
per share for the 58 percent it does not already own. That
includes the 40 percent of APB held by its long-time partner
F&N, a drinks and property conglomerate.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Alexander Smith)