Short-sellers gather in Hong Kong to unveil latest targets
* Muddy Waters, GeoInvesting reveal short ideas at Sohn Conference
SINGAPORE, July 27 Dutch brewer Heineken has agreed to extend a takeover offer for shares in Tiger Beer-maker Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) by one week, Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave (F&N) said on Friday.
Heineken had on July 20 offered to buy F&N's interest in APB for S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion) or S$50 per APB share.
"The company wishes to announce that it has reached a mutual agreement with Heineken to extend the deadline for acceptance of the Heineken offer by one week from July 27, 2012," F&N said in a statement.
Heineken said in a separate media release "it continues to believe that the offer represents compelling value for F&N shareholders and APB's minority shareholders". ($1 = 1.2507 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John Mair)
NEW DELHI, June 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The world's poorest children are at greater risk of trafficking and slavery if the United States goes ahead with its plan to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi said on Wednesday.