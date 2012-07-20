SINGAPORE, July 20 Heineken NV has bid
S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion)for Asia Pacific Breweries
, offering to buy Fraser and Neave's stake
and other ordinary shares it does not already own as a Thai
billionaire competes for control.
The Dutch brewer will make a mandatory general offer for all
shares of Singapore-based APB in does not own at a price of S$50
a share, the brewer said in a statement in Amsterdam.
Heineken has also offered S$163 million for F&N's interest
in the non-APB assets held by Asia Pacific Investment Private
Ltd, a 50/50 joint venture between Heineken and F&N.
The offer comes two days after companies linked to Thai
drinks and property tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi bought F&N
and APB shares from Singapore's No.2 bank OCBC for $3
billion.
That put pressure on Heineken to protect its investment in
APB, with which it makes the popular Tiger beer.
Credit Suisse and Citigroup are advising
Heineken.
($1 = 1.2541 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by
John O'Callaghan)