* Heineken offers to buy out F&N's interest in APB
* Would then pay S2.4 bln to buy out minority shareholders
* Total bill would reach S$7.5 billion
* Thai Bev bid for stake in F&N forced Heineken to act
* Heineken shares up 1.4 pct
By Saeed Azhar and Philip Blenkinsop
SINGAPORE/BRUSSELS, July 20 Heineken NV
launched a S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion) bid to take
control of Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd (APB), seeking
to push out a Thai billionaire and would-be partner and setting
up a battle for the maker of Tiger Beer.
The fight for APB comes amid a wave of industry
consolidation and steady growth in emerging-market beer sales,
although APB's ownership structure makes this among the most
complicated assets to buy.
Analysts said Heineken's S$50 per share offer would not be
the final play, with rivals Thai Beverage PCL and
Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd unlikely to readily let
the world's third-largest brewer take control of a beer empire
stretching from Mongolia to New Zealand.
Heineken's offer on Friday completed a frenetic week for APB
and Fraser and Neave Ltd, a Singapore conglomerate
whose joint venture with Heineken has a 65 percent controlling
stake in APB.
The action began on Monday when Singapore bank OCBC
said it had received a bid for its stakes in F&N and
APB, an ownership interest it held since 1948.
Companies linked to Thai billionaire and Thai Bev founder
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi emerged on Wednesday as the bidders,
agreeing to pay S$3.8 billion for a 22 percent of F&N and 8.5
percent in APB at S$45 per share, the former set to eclipse all
previous overseas deals by a Thai group.
Kirin holds 14.7 percent of F&N.
Heineken's offer is to buy out F&N's interest in APB. If
successful, it would then pay a further S2.4 billion to buy out
minority shareholders, bringing the total bill to S$7.5 billion
($6.0 billion).
The key to Heineken's offer is whether it can convince F&N
shareholders, many of them investment companies, to sell their
brewing operations.
"I think Heineken is unlikely to get APB at this price,"
said Nomura analyst Ian Shackleton.
"Either ... Heineken will have to pay more, or we could end
up with a bigger break-up of APB," Shackleton said. "That of
course would be difficult given the brewers would all want the
Indo-China business ... In any case, the status quo looks
unlikely."
F&N said in a statement its board was considering Heineken's
offer.
FAST-GROWING ASIAN MARKETS
Heineken shares hit a three-month high in early trading and
were up 1.4 percent at 0920 GMT. The STOXX Europe 600 food and
beverage index was down 0.3 percent.
"Strategically, we like the deal," said Bernstein analyst
Jean-Marc Chow. "However, given Heineken's patchy record of M&A,
some investors might be worried that they might overpay."
F&N and APB suspended trading of their shares after the
Heineken offer. Thai Bev shares ended up 7.4 percent. Traders
said it was buoyed by the prospect that its high-priced bid
would be scuppered.
The Thai Bev bid had put pressure on Heineken to protect its
highly valued investment in APB, which operates in 14 Asian
countries including fast-growing Indonesia.
APB gets 45 percent of its pretax earnings on sales in Thai
Bev's own back yard - Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.
In Asia Heineken also has a joint venture in India with
Kingfisher tycoon Vijay Mallya. Its volumes in the region grew
6.2 percent last year, compared with just 0.2 percent in western
Europe and 1 percent in the Americas.
"People were expecting something from either Heineken or
Kirin, but how fast Heineken moved is the surprising thing,"
said Andrew Chow, head of research at UOB-Kay Hian in Singapore.
Heineken's offer includes a S$163 million offer for F&N's
interest in the non-APB assets held by Asia Pacific Investment
Private Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture between Heineken and F&N.
NEXT CHAPTER
"We really value our partnership with F&N, which goes back
over 80 years, but due to changes in the F&N and APB
shareholding, the fabric of the partnership has changed,"
Heineken Chairman and CEO Jean-Francois van Boxmeer said.
It was time for Heineken to look ahead to the "next chapter
of our Asian business," he said.
As of the end of last year, Heineken had cash of 813 million
euros ($996.8 million), according to Thomson Reuters data. The
company also had a comfortable net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.2.
Heineken, the biggest brewer in mature western Europe, has
so far failed to gain scale in China, the world's largest beer
market by volume, despite acquisitions over the years.
Its biggest push into emerging markets was the purchase in
2010 of the brewing assets of Mexico's FEMSA
.
There, rival Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's
largest brewer, recently paid $20.1 billion to take over Grupo
Modelo, a top price balanced against the promise of expected
annual savings of at least $600 million.
Analysts said Heineken had far less scope for cutting costs,
given it was managing the business already.
Jean-Marc Chow said Heineken's offer represented an
enterprise value to core profit (EBITDA) multiple of 16.5 times,
compared with ABI's Modelo buyout equivalent of 15 to 16.
"In theory, APB already has access to Heineken's best
practice, but that was also the case at Baltika, and Carlsberg
still found major savings when it bought out Scottish &
Newcastle's stake in the joint venture," he said.
ThaiBev's offer comes at a time when the country's
corporates, riding a wave of southeast Asian economic growth,
are more confident in venturing beyond their borders.
PTT E&P outbid Royal Dutch Shell Plc this
week in a five-month bidding war for Cove Energy Plc's
east African offshore oil discoveries.
Kirin declined comment on Heineken's offer.
Thai Bev said it had already signed an agreement to complete
its purchase of a stake in F&N.
HSBC and Morgan Stanley are advising the
Thai buyers, sources with knowledge of the deal said. Credit
Suisse and Citigroup are advising Heineken on
its bid.