SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Aug 17 Dutch brewer
Heineken NV is in talks with Singapore's Fraser and
Neave to revise its $6 billion offer for Asia Pacific
Breweries, three sources with knowledge of the deal
said on Friday.
The revised offer may be conditional on F&N not accepting a
partial bid from a company linked to Thai billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi for APB, the maker of Tiger beer and other
popular brands, one of the sources told Reuters.
Heineken's offer for the 58 percent of APB that it does not
already own is being countered by the Thai company, which made a
separate bid to buy F&N's 7.3 percent direct stake in APB for a
higher price.
The sources declined to be identified because the talks are
confidential.
An F&N spokeswoman declined to comment. Heineken was not
immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata, Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas)