BRUSSELS Jan 17 Dutch brewer Heineken said on Thursday it would close its offer for remaining Asia Pacific Breweries shares at the end of the month and was set to take full control and delist its target in February.

Heineken, the world's third largest beermaker, said that its offer in the open market had received 90.8 percent acceptance, meaning it could now proceed with a compulsory acquisition.

The final closing of the offer will be Jan. 31, with ABP set to be a wholly owned subsidiary of Heineken and delisted on about Feb. 18.

Heineken is taking full control of APB in a S$7.9 billion ($6.46 billion) deal, largely by buying out its partner, Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave. ($1 = 1.2238 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Ben Deighton)