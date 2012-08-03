Ghana to begin cocoa mid-crop purchases on Friday- regulator

ACCRA, June 7 Ghana will begin its minor cocoa mid-crop purchases on Friday and will keep the price at which it buys beans from farmers at 7,600 cedis ($1,914) per tonne, industry regulator Cocobod said on Wednesday. Cocobod has projected to buy around 70,000 tonnes of beans through the usually 11-week mid-crop harvest which is discounted to local grinders. "The producer price to be paid at all buying centres is 475 cedis per bag of 64 kilograms gross. This translates to 7,600 cedis