BRUSSELS, June 8 Heineken, the world's
third-largest brewer, said on Friday it had further expanded its
leading position in cider with the purchase of Belgian cider
maker Stassen Ciders from its management, without revealing the
cost of the deal.
"Consumers around the world are increasingly intrigued by
cider," said Alexis Nasard, Chief Commercial Officer at Heineken
in a statement. "We are well positioned to capitalise on this
opportunity."
Heineken is a global leader in cider and already owns the
Bulmers and Strongbow brands.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed for Stassen,
which operates a cider making plant, a research and development
centre and a de-alcoholisation facility for cider, beer and
wine.
Heineken the world's leading cider maker, based on its
number one position in Britain - the world's largest cider
market - presence in countries such as Finland, the Netherlands,
Hungary, Italy, Canada and the United States.
