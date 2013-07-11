BRUSSELS, July 11 Dutch brewer Heineken will divest its Finnish Hartwall business to Danish beverages group Royal Unibrew, the company said on Thursday.

Heineken said the transaction was based on an enterprise value of about 470 million euros ($604.30 million) and that the proceeds would be used to reduce its debt. ($1 = 0.7778 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)