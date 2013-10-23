BRIEF-Zhejiang Double Arrow Rubber to divest 58 pct stake in unit at 350 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell entire 58 percent stake of shares in its Beijing industrial controlling subsidiary at 350 million yuan
BRUSSELS Oct 23 Heineken, the world's third largest brewer, reduced its full-year profit guidance on Wednesday after beer sales in eastern European dropped sharply and slipped in Brazil and some African countries.
The group, which brews Europe's best-selling Heineken lager, Sol, Tiger and Stongbow cider, said it now expected its net profit before one-offs to fall by a low single-digit percentage this year, having previously forecast little change. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
* Says it plans to sell entire 58 percent stake of shares in its Beijing industrial controlling subsidiary at 350 million yuan
* H1 net profit 3.2 million dinars versus 2.2 million dinars year ago