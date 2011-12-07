LONDON Dec 7 Brewing giant Heineken
is linking with social networking website Facebook to
boost its global digital marketing, with the first fruits of the
partnership being an online campaign aimed at making responsible
drinking cool.
The Amsterdam-based brewer, which claims it is the No 1
alcoholic drinks group on Facebook with over 4.6 million global
fans, announced a partnership on Wednesday which will see
Facebook advising it on using the world's largest social network
with over 800 million global users.
Heineken's Chief Commercial Officer Alexis Nasard told
Reuters the group was paying a "consequential" amount for the
deal, which will include Facebook consulting and training
Heineken people to use the network as well as giving the brewer
priority to Facebook's new products and advantageous pricing.
The brewer of Amstel, Sol, non-alcoholic Buckler as well as
Heineken beers is now preparing to launch a new digital campaign
next Monday promoting responsible drinking at a time when the
drinks industry faces mounting criticism over alcohol abuse.
"The challenge is to make the message of responsible
drinking cool as opposed to patronising, and also to try and
make non-alcoholic drinks cool," said Nasard.
He added that with beer drinkers spending more time online,
it is important for its brands to have a digital presence, and
7 percent of the group's marketing budget is already spent on
digital content, one of the highest in the consumer goods world.
Heineken is the world's third-largest brewer and No 1 in
Europe, and earns around 35 percents of its profits from western
Europe where it is the biggest brewer in Britain, Italy and
Greece and No 2 in France, Spain and Ireland.